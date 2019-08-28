News

Hrithik, Tiger's 'War' trailer triggers funny memes

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Aug 2019 03:11 PM

The action-packed trailer of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's upcoming movie "War" is out and it has spawned a pool of funny memes on social media.

Twitterati are taking dig at other celebrities including Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh via dialogues that Hrithik and Tiger are seen mouthing in the trailer.

Hrithik will be seen playing a special agent who has gone rogue and has turned against his own country. Hot on his heels is Tiger, and then the "chase and hunt" will begin between Hrithik and Tiger in the film.

In the trailer Hrithik is seen saying, "Mere raaste se hat jao". This dialogue has inspired social media users to make memes and target Salman Khan over his hit-and-run case.

Another set of memes are an outcome of Tiger's dialogue to Hrithik: "Jo seekha hai aapse seekha hai". This line is used to poke fun at Govinda and Ranveer Singh's fashion sense.

"Govinda: I love your dress sense

Ranveer Singh: jo seekha hai aapse seekha hai," the meme read.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, "War", which also features actress Vaani Kapoor, is scheduled to release on October 2.

Source: IANS

Tags > Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Siddharth Anand,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Launch of Ajay Jaswal & Apeksha Jaswal's...

Launch of Ajay Jaswal & Apeksha Jaswal's music label
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
28 Aug 2019 03:56 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Gossip time with Shantanu Maheshwari & Nityaami Shirkee ft. Nach Baliye 9
Gossip time with Shantanu Maheshwari &... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Saurabh Pandey
Saurabh Pandey
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget
Khushwant Walia
Khushwant Walia
Amir Basir
Amir Basir
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Paridhi Sharma
Paridhi Sharma
Amrapali Gupta
Amrapali Gupta
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Faisal Sayed
Faisal Sayed
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit

past seven days