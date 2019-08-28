Hrithik, Tiger's 'War' trailer triggers funny memes

The action-packed trailer of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's upcoming movie "War" is out and it has spawned a pool of funny memes on social media.

Twitterati are taking dig at other celebrities including Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh via dialogues that Hrithik and Tiger are seen mouthing in the trailer.

Hrithik will be seen playing a special agent who has gone rogue and has turned against his own country. Hot on his heels is Tiger, and then the "chase and hunt" will begin between Hrithik and Tiger in the film.

In the trailer Hrithik is seen saying, "Mere raaste se hat jao". This dialogue has inspired social media users to make memes and target Salman Khan over his hit-and-run case.

Another set of memes are an outcome of Tiger's dialogue to Hrithik: "Jo seekha hai aapse seekha hai". This line is used to poke fun at Govinda and Ranveer Singh's fashion sense.

"Govinda: I love your dress sense

Ranveer Singh: jo seekha hai aapse seekha hai," the meme read.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, "War", which also features actress Vaani Kapoor, is scheduled to release on October 2.

Source: IANS