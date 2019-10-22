News

Hritik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s WAR creates history by entering the 300-crore club

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Oct 2019 07:22 PM

MUMBAI: Hritik Roshan and Tiger Shroff have reason to celebrate these days, as their latest movie War is doing wonders at the box office. The movie is minting money. Since the trailer was launched, it was one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

One of the main reasons for this was because it was the first time Tiger and Hritik shared screen space together. Their fans were eagerly waiting to see these two stars together. Hritik in an interview said that he is overwhelmed by the response the film has received.

The total collection of this action entertainer, which hit the screens on Gandhi Jayanti, now stands at Rs 301.75 crores. War is now the third film produced by Yash Raj Films to cross Rs 300 crores in India after Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and Sultan (2016).

