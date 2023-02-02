*Hritiqa to make her bollywood debut alongside Jimmy Shergill. Read on! *

movie_image: 
*Hritiqa to make her bollywood debut alongside Jimmy Shergill. Read on! *

MUMBAI : Hritiqa, couldn’t have wrapped up 2022 on a higher note. The actor will be seen making her bollywood debut with Jimmy Shergill in an upcoming crime drama movie produced by T-Series, soon to write her success story which will be one for the books is about to make her blockbuster debut in the world of cinema. 

The social media sweetheart who won millions of hearts with her oh so happening content is all set to showcase her acting talent on the big screen. It is noted that Hritiqa will be playing one of the pivotal role in the film, a crime thriller revolving around a murder mystery, in where actress Hritiqa’s character will be seen paired opposite Jimmy Shergill. The shooting for the same took place in London. 
Not much has been revealed about this upcoming project, but she is in cahoots for playing one of the most intriguing role in the film which promises the audience to get hooked on to their seats. Excited much? Not belonging to the film fraternity, Hritiqa is a self made star who is all set to make it big in the industry. 

For the unversed, Hritiqa hails from Jabalpur district, Madhya Pradesh. She is an established name on social media with 1 million plus followers on Instagram, her travel and lifestyle content is most loved by netizens. On work front, Hritiqa was previously seen in a music album sung by Jubin Nautiyal alongside Arjan Bajwa. She will now be making her film debut which might be an OTT or a theatrical release (yet to be confirmed), currently she is undergoing scripts and has a number of projects in the pipeline.

