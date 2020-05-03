News

Huma Qureshi: Social distancing is a luxury

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 May 2020 03:00 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Huma S. Qureshi says practicing social distancing is a luxury, and it is important to think about the people who don't have the luxury.

"We need to think about people who either have really small houses or don't have one at all and how are they managing in these tough times," Huma said.

"Social distancing is a luxury, it's something you and I have. A lot of people don't have that luxury and we really have to think about them," she added.

The actress recently spoke about how it is important to worry about street children, who are at a higher risk amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. She extended support to NGO Save The Children and their 21-day campaign that aims at bringing focus to over 20 lakh children living in the streets across India. She was also part of the two hour telethon initiated by the NGO titled 'Making The Invisibles Visible'.

Meanwhile, the actress is spending her lockdown period with her family.

On the work front, she will be soon seen in "Army Of The Dead". Scripted by Shay Hatten and Zack, "Army of the Dead" is set amid a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, during which a man assembles a group of mercenaries to take the ultimate gamble: venturing into the quarantined zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted. Zack Snyder has directed the zombie heist film. It will release on Netflix.

