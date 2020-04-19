News

Hungama 2 actress Pranitha Subhash spends her quarantine with her furry friend Blu

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Apr 2020 09:00 PM

MUMBAI: Pranitha is encouraging “social distancing” as a way to contain the virus’s impact, on the recommendation of public health experts but urges people to "maintain emotional closeness with humans & animals"

"I am taking this time to relax & chill at home. Cook, clean, spend time with family & my Blu. Because of my shooting schedule I couldn't do so" further adding "We are supposed to keep social distance not emotional distance from both humans & animals. It is so upsetting to see people ill treating animals. Please I request everyone to do their research online and educate themselves about the ways virus can spread. I am sure your research will tell you that it doesn't spread through animals. Please be kind to them" says Pranitha

She will be seen next in Hungama 2 opposite Meezaan Jaffrey alongside Paresh Rawal & Shilpa Shetty. Her next film also includes Bhuj: The Pride of India opposite Ajay Devgn

Tags Pranitha Subhash Hungama 2 Meezaan Jaffrey Paresh Rawal Shilpa Shetty Bhuj: The Pride Of India Ajay Devgn TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Rituparna Sengupta helping people in...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: Mika and Chahatt Khanna get romantic for...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here