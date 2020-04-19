Hungama 2 actress Pranitha Subhash spends her quarantine with her furry friend Blu

MUMBAI: Pranitha is encouraging “social distancing” as a way to contain the virus’s impact, on the recommendation of public health experts but urges people to "maintain emotional closeness with humans & animals"

"I am taking this time to relax & chill at home. Cook, clean, spend time with family & my Blu. Because of my shooting schedule I couldn't do so" further adding "We are supposed to keep social distance not emotional distance from both humans & animals. It is so upsetting to see people ill treating animals. Please I request everyone to do their research online and educate themselves about the ways virus can spread. I am sure your research will tell you that it doesn't spread through animals. Please be kind to them" says Pranitha

She will be seen next in Hungama 2 opposite Meezaan Jaffrey alongside Paresh Rawal & Shilpa Shetty. Her next film also includes Bhuj: The Pride of India opposite Ajay Devgn