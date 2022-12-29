Hussain Dalal on the dialogues of Brahmastra, “Call it trolling or feedback, I have accepted it” – Exclusive

MUMBAI: Hussain Dalal is a writer and an actor. He wrote the dialogues for the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra. The film received mixed to positive reviews, and netizens trolled the film because of the dialogues.

Hussain and spoke to him about trolling, upcoming projects, and more.

Brahmastra did get audiences back to the theatres, but the movie was trolled for the dialogues. So, what do you have to say about it?

I am honestly grateful that people watched the film. Trolling or not trolling; if people didn’t watch the film, I would have felt hurt. I am a very positive person so I will take everything with open arms. Call it trolling, or call it feedback, I have accepted it and I am going to be better.

Your next is Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada; it’s a remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. So, is there any pressure when you work on a remake?

Every film is difficult and one has to do hard work in all the films. Inshallah it will be good; you will see the trailer soon. It’s a fun film, but of course there is the pressure of a remake and it’s such a huge film. But, it’s an original in its own way.

Tell us something about your upcoming projects.

There’s a bunch of stuff that’s coming on different networks, there are even theatrical films. So, there are things, but right now I don’t know if I should be talking about it. But there is a decent line up of very exciting things.

