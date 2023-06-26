"I am excited for Apurva, the subject is challenging and it explores my potential as an actress", says Tara Sutaria

MUMBAI: Over the years, actress Tara Sutaria has shown her potential as an actress, but the young actress feels that her talent as a performer is not utilized properly.

In a new interview, Tara opened on the same and said, "I think everything for some reason has always come down to perception, the way that we all are perceived as young actors. I feel there's so much potential in me that hasn't been tapped yet, used yet may be from the perception that they have from my first film and the way I put myself out there.. I enjoy dressing up, I do enjoy style, looking a certain way because it's just me. Somewhere down the line people assumed that's who I am all the time. But that's not true. That’s the reason am so excited for Apurva.. Its a survival story and the kind of role I have been dying to do. I have never done a film that explores this subject, there’s a lot to the girl’s character that people certainly wouldn’t expect me to do."

Tara Sutaria is one of the actresses whose sense of style and clothing speak for themselves. Because of the magnetic aura she exudes, her screen presence and appearance both on and off screen are always things that draw attention and that people want to photograph. Girls of today's generation look up to her as an inspiration for the career path she has carved out for herself.

Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria who will be next seen in Apurva is excited about the film as she feels that the survival thriller story is one of those subjects which challenges her as a performer and she hasn't done the character like Apurva before, as the traits and characteristics of the character are opposite to what she is in real life and the film holds the space where she can explore herself as an actress and also can display another range of her talent.