I am proud to be a technician's son: Vicky Kaushal

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Actor Vicky Kaushal, whose father is the well-known action director Sham Kaushal, has said that he is proud to be a technician's son.

"Today, I am here to give my claps, respect and love to all the beautiful technicians who are the real heroes behind the camera. They help us (actors) to become stars and they help us to reach the audience. I am myself a technician's sons and I am proud to be a technician's son so, I have the utmost respect for them," said Vicky, while interacting with the media at the red carpet of IIFA Rocks 2019 on Monday in Mumbai.

IIFA Rocks, which was a part of the 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards, is an event that honours technical excellence in Bollywood films.

The actor said that he is excited and nervous at the same time, about performing at the main event of IIFA awards. "This year on September 18, for the first time I will be performing at IIFA awards. This platform has been always special to me. I got my Best Debut Actor award in 2016 at IIFA awards. I feel a little nervous and very excited to perform at the awards night," he said.

Vicky recently won a National Award as Best Actor for his role in "Uri: The Surgical Strike", besides numerous other popular awards in a short span of time. How does it feel to be recognised at awards shows? "I feel I have a long way to go but it makes me happy when people validate my work and acknowledge my efforts with awards. Last year has been really beautiful for me," he replied.

Sharing his view on the government's decision to ban plastic, he said: "I feel we should minimise use of plastic because it will be beneficial for our environment and the future generations. I think we need to be careful about nature. On our film sets, you will not get any plastic bottles. We have replaced them with steel bottles. Every film set you go to is trying to make minimum use of plastic."

Vicky Kaushal next will be seen in Shoojit Sircar's "Sardar Udham Singh", Karan Johar's "Takht" and Bhanu Pratap Singh's "Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship".

- IANS