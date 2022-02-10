I disconnect from people who try to break my self-esteem, says Sadaa

Actress Sadaa, who has turned a wildlife photographer in recent times, has said that she cannot compromise on her dignity and self-esteem in life no matter what and that she cuts herself off from people who try to break her self-esteem.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/02/2022 - 08:45
movie_image: 
I disconnect from people who try to break my self-esteem, says Sadaa

MUMBAI : Actress Sadaa, who has turned a wildlife photographer in recent times, has said that she cannot compromise on her dignity and self-esteem in life no matter what and that she cuts herself off from people who try to break her self-esteem.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a clip from her recent interview to a media outlet, and wrote, "Straight from the heart answer to a question least expected for an interview meant for the promotions of a web series..

"Caring for self, is not being selfish as most people would like you to believe. The ones who expect you to put them over your self respect or happiness, are the ones who are actually selfish! Best to stay away from them for your own peace"

In the video clip, the actress is asked the question, 'When people try to break your self esteem?'

Sadaa replies, "I cut off. For me, my self-esteem, my dignity, my pride come here (pointing to the top) and I cannot compromise on that aspect of my life no matter what. If anyone even tries to tamper a little bit with it, I am like completely disconnected. This is a closed thing/chapter."


SOURCE IANS 

Actress says Sadaa wildlife photographer Caring for self, my self-esteem my dignity TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/02/2022 - 08:45

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'
MUMBAI : Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has tagged her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and actor Hrithik Roshan, with...
12-hour shifts leave TV soap actors with no personal life: Pratiksha Rai
MUMBAI : After playing important characters in 'Udann' and 'Pavitra Bhagya', Pratiksha Rai is now seen as the...
Abhishek Banerjee on 'Nazarandaaz' and 'Rana Naidu': It's such an exciting time
MUMBAI :It is an exciting time for actor Abhishek Banerjee, who has a flood of back-to-back releases such as 'Bhediya...
Pavail Gulati shares his experience working with Neena Gupta, Rashmika Mandanna
MUMBAI : Actor Pavail Gulati, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Goodbye' starring Amitabh...
Explosive! Times when TV celebs like Fahmaan Khan, Neil Bhatt and many others didn't hold back their words when slamming toxic fans
MUMBAI: While celebrities get love and adulation from all corners of the world, they are also subjected to trolling,...
Bahut Pyaar Karte Hai: Curious! Indu and Ritesh put their points forward, Decision pending
MUMBAI: Star Bharat is turning into one of the top destinations for captivating and compelling content. Their new...
RECENT STORIES
Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'
Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'