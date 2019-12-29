”I don’t want to get stereotyped." shares Ananya Panday

MUMBAI: It's no mystery that Ananya is funny, chirpy and full of life, but the fact that she's also thoroughly dramatic and a mature whirlwind? Few saw that coming, even those who've watched her impressive work in her debut movie. Her performance doesn't impress you because of its girl next door appeal of immense confidence, it sticks with you because of how committed she remains to each imperfect character she inhabits and that includes her recent work in Pati Patni Aur Woh.

If you feel that you've been seeing a lot of Ananya Panday lately, you are not wrong. The young actress just released her second movie and is shooting for her third titled "Khaali Peeli", where she will don a completely different look and body language.

Exuding her emotions, Ananya shares, “It’s a life that I have not lived so the look, body language and even the way I talk is very different. I don’t want to get stereotyped so this is an experiment to push myself and see how far I can go.”

Ananya Panday has proven with her on-screen presence that she is full of talent and versatility which reveals much about her future potential. She recently bagged the next Dharma project and is elated to be reuniting with them. She is arguably the most prolific young actress out right now and we hope she rises high and grows more. She is currently enjoying the critical appreciation and fan adulation basking in the success of Pati Patni Aur Woh.

On the work front, Ananya will next be seen in "Khaali Peeli' opposite Ishaan Khatter which will release in 2020 and Shakun Batra's untitled next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.