I have suffered: Neena Gupta advises young girls to not fall for married men

MUMBAI: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actress Neena Gupta has been very upfront in voicing her opinion. The actress who is known to not mincing her words, recently opened up on girls falling for married men.

The actress advised young girls in a video to not fall in the trap of married men luring them and should protect themselves from such people.

In a video that Neena Gupta posted on her Instagram handle, she said, 'He told you that he doesn’t like his wife, they aren’t getting along for a long time. You fall in love with him, he is a married guy. Then you say "why don’t you separate." But they say "no, no there are kids, I don’t feel like, let’s see what happens, maybe some day." So you start meeting secretly and go on holidays, but he finds it tough as he has to lie about his plans. Then you say that you want to do a night stay as well and then you go to a hotel and spend the night. Then you want to spend more nights together and ultimately you want to marry him.'

Further she added, 'You push him to divorce his wife but he says "wait for some time, I am working on it, it’s not so easy, there is property, there are bank accounts etc etc." Now you are getting panicky, frustrated and you don’t know what to do. You eventually think about leaving him as you don’t want to get into so many complications. He says FO (f*** off) to you. Then what do you do?'

Concluding the video, the actress said, 'Do not get involved in all this, do not fall in love with a married man. I have done this before, I have suffered. That’s why I am telling my friends, you all, try not to do it.'

Neena Gupta was last seen in Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. In the film that addresses the taboo around homosexuality in India, Neena was appreciated and applauded for her performance by the audience and the critics as well.

SOURCE – KOIMOI.COM