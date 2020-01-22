"I love the fact that people are calling it a father daughter anthem!” shared Alaya F on Gallan Kardi being loved by fans all over

MUMBAI: Gallan Kardi from Jawaani Jaaneman is making people groove over with it’s catchy tunes. With impressive reviews from the audience, Alaya F who is debuting with this film is extremely happy with the response the song is receiving.

When Alaya was asked about how she feels about the responses the song is getting she shared, "I love the fact that people are calling it a father daughter anthem! Its such a fun, happy song and I feel like anyone can dance to it and sing along and have a great time! This was my first song shoot ever so it was such a thrill and SO much fun! The song has such a great vibe that everyone was having a great time on set, it was also really fun seeing Tabu Mam and Saif Sir dance and to dance with them!!"

The song has crossed over 14 Million views on youtube within 5 days of release and the trend of Oh-Ho is all over the dancing globe. The song is sung by Jazzy B and Jyotica Tangri, the music is done by Prem and Hardeep and the Lyrics are by Preet Harpal and Mumzy Stranger.

The trailer of the upcoming comedy flick is receiving all the praises for its quirky take on modern relationships. Looking absolutely stunning, Alaya is surely the promising performer to look out for! Alaya F will be making her silver screen debut with Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan and the movie is all set to release on 31st of January 2020.

