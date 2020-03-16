'I must be doing something right', says Deepika about her Cannes sojourn

Deepika Padukone, who is serving on the jury of the 75th Cannes Film Festival, said in an exclusive interview to 'Variety' that it "gives me goosebumps every single time I walk into the Palais and we leave -- it gives me goosebumps because every single person on that seat is there to celebrate cinema".
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/29/2022 - 10:15
movie_image: 
deepika

MUMBAI : Deepika Padukone, who is serving on the jury of the 75th Cannes Film Festival, said in an exclusive interview to 'Variety' that it "gives me goosebumps every single time I walk into the Palais and we leave -- it gives me goosebumps because every single person on that seat is there to celebrate cinema".

Deepika was familiar with the work of some of her fellow jurors, including Asghar Farhadi and Rebecca Hall, but not all.

"I wasn't entirely familiar with all of them, as is the case with all of the jurors," Deepika told IANS. "I think what all of us did was to actually read up on our fellow jury members and watch some of their work. So, even when you deliberate, you understand where they're coming from, or what kind of cinema speaks to them."

The actor sees being on the Cannes jury as a natural progression of her journey, but at the same time being invited came as a surprise to her. "They (the festival management) seem so convinced about why they made that decision. And it makes me sit back and think sometimes maybe I've not given myself enough credit," she said, adding: "If I've landed here today, without even realising it, I must be doing something right."

The actor has just wrapped Siddharth Anand's "Pathaan", alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, and is working on "Project K" by Nag Ashwin. Next up is the Indian remake of "The Intern", alongside Amitabh Bachchan, which she is also producing via her KA Productions along with Warner Bros. and Sunir Kheterpal for Athena.

Cannes, meanwhile, is going to become a regular mid-year holiday destination for Deepika and her husband, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, reports 'Variety'. Her jury service allows them access to the jury box in future years.

"We just come here for two weeks, nobody needs to know," Deepika said. "Watch movies, sneak in, sneak out. We'll be like kids in a candy store."

SOURCE : IANS 

Deepika Padukone Cannes Film Festival Asghar Farhadi Shah Rukh Khan John Abraham TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/29/2022 - 10:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Meet: Jealousy! Meet Ahlawat tricks Meet Hooda to keep her away from Man
MUMBAI: In a very short period of time, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Shocking! Akriti to catch AnuGun red-handed, feels betrayed
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The family is fun-loving and...
Rahul Khanna: People believe acting is all about lying convincingly
MUMBAI : Actor Rahul Khanna, who recently lent his voice for being comfortable in one's own skin and supporting...
Kaamna: Anurag is provoked by Vaibhav, causes Yatho's accident
MUMBAI:  Sony TV's popular show Kaamnaa is all set for high voltage drama. The upcoming track of Sony TV popular serial...
'I must be doing something right', says Deepika about her Cannes sojourn
MUMBAI : Deepika Padukone, who is serving on the jury of the 75th Cannes Film Festival, said in an exclusive interview...
Kundali Bhagya: Awesome! Preeta and Karan to confess their love for each other
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Recent Stories
rahul
Rahul Khanna: People believe acting is all about lying convincingly
Latest Video