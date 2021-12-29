’I never choose a film thinking how much conversation it will generate’ : says Ayushmann Khurrana, who has been the biggest conversation starter of India

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has been the biggest conversation starter of India for the last 5 years through his hit social entertainers! He has been on the path of societal change through highly entertaining cinema since Shubh Mangal Savdhan in 2017, in which he boldly played the role of a man with erectile dysfunction. No leading man in Hindi cinema has ever chosen the kind of films that Ayushmann has been doing. In 2018, he did Badhaai Ho about late pregnancy, in 2019 he did Article 15 about the caste system and Bala about accepting oneself and the need for self-love in a hugely discriminating society. In 2020, he became the first commercial moviestar in India to play the role of an openly gay man in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. In 2021, he tackled the sensitive issue of transgender inclusivity through Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. So, every year since 2017, Ayushmann has been triggering the biggest conversation starting films in India. No wonder he is called the poster boy of content cinema in India today and has also been voted as one of the ‘Most Influential People in the World’ by the prestigious TIME Magazine for his remarkable intent to back topics that aim to transform India.

﻿Ayushmann says, “I’m drawn to unique content, to scripts that have heart and soul, to subjects that I feel are important to be backed. I never choose a film thinking how much conversation it will generate. I’m essentially an artiste who is trying to entertain people first with the best films. Generating conversation is a byproduct of the quality of script that comes my way.”

He adds, “I only choose a film basis the script and what it has to offer to audiences. It needs to be fresh and novel and if it can propel people into thinking and questioning things about our lives as we know it, then it’s a bonus. People don’t come to see films because they want to start a conversation. They come to get entertained first and then converse about a specific message that is delivered to them in the freshest manner possible.”

Ayushmann further adds, “I’m fortunate that I have found film-makers, story-tellers and script-writers who are willing to take the plunge to say something new. Whatever I’m today, is also because of them, their hard work and their vision. So, while I will keep scouting for the best scripts, I also hope that I get to always collaborate with the best minds in Indian cinema.”

Ayushmann will be next seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Anek, Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G and film-maker Aanand L. Rai’s Action Hero being directed by debutant Anirudh Iyer.