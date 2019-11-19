“I think Infidelity happens, it’s very natural,” says Tigmanshu Dhulia, Director of Hotstar Specials presents Out of Love

MUMBAI: National award-winning filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia has always believed in taking the path less traveled. This sentiment has been strongly echoed through his work - from his willingness to work with unconventional plot lines, to his eagerness and desire to extract the best from relatively unheralded actors, he has always chosen to do things on his own terms. Hotstar Specials presents Out of Love is a show which is based on the theme of infidelity and will see Tigmanshu don the director’s hat. Out of Love isn’t Tigmanshu’s directorial debut with Hotstar, he also lent his creative vision for the hugely popular Hotstar Specials show Criminal Justice.



Speaking about Out of Love and sharing his take on infidelity, Tigmanshu Dhulia said, “I think Infidelity happens, it’s very natural. Some people are great at curbing this feeling of getting into a relationship outside of marriage; but some people are weak and make this mistake. This is what Hotstar Specials presents Out of Love is all about. It is one of the most captivating scripts I have read so far, let alone directed. It revolves around love, lies and infidelity and Rasika, Purab and the entire cast has pulled off such a fabulous job. Each character in the show has different layers, that we had to strategically bring out, to align with the temperament of our viewers. The future is web, and I am delighted to see India creating, adapting and producing such compelling content.”



An official adaptation of multi award winning show Doctor Foster, Out of Love is a riveting portrait of a marriage that’s poisoned by infidelity, heartbreak and betrayal. It raises an important question, when raised with infidelity what would you do - Forgive, Forget or Fight? Starring powerhouse talent Rasika Dugal and Purab Kohli in the lead, the show also stars Soni Razdan, Harsh Chhaya, Aanjjan Srivaastav and Sanghmitra Hitaishi in pivotal roles.