I used to say to myself ‘apna time aayega’. And that literally happened: Siddhant Chaturvedi on his successful debut 

MUMBAI: The Silent Find of the Year SIddhant Chaturvedi made a lasting impact with his debut movie Gully Boy which recently completed its one year anniversary.

In a recent interview with a leading daily, Siddhant spoke about how his hard work paid off and shared, "I used to say to myself ‘apna time aayega’. And that literally happened." The actor awed the audience with debut performance as Mc Sher and is currently shooting for Bunty and Babli 2.

After such a breakthrough performance, Siddhant has been signed up by three big production houses and we will see him in three different avatars back to back. One of his movies will also be an action film that the actor is excited for.

All through 2019, Siddhant won several accolades for his performance as Mc Sher with the most recent ones being 'Dadasaheb Phalke award for best debut' and a filmfare award.

Siddhant is one of the most loved actors of his generation and often channels his inner Mc Sher and shares his own poetry and verses that are loved by fans all across.

On the work front, Siddhant will next be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 followed by Shakun Batra's untitled alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.