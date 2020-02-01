"I’ve been so overwhelmed reading all the reviews!" shares Alaya F on the raving reviews that she is receiving for her debut   

MUMBAI: Alaya F made her Bollywood debut with Jawani Jaaneman, the movie released earlier this week and has been receiving rave reviews. Specially Alaya who is receiving all kinds of praises for her performance in the movie.

Talking more about the response that the actress is getting, Alaya shares, "I’ve been so overwhelmed reading all the reviews! I feel grateful and honestly, also very rewarded reading all the positive feedback for my performance. All those hours I trained and worked towards this just felt so so so worth it."

The newbie further adds, "This feels like a dream coming true but I’m not going to take any of it for granted. I feel recharged and more motivated than ever. I’m now ready to work even harder so I can surprise people with each film!"

Alaya has made an impactful debut with not just the audience but critics and industry peers alike, with the unanimous reaction being that her performance doesn't feel like a debutante but instead she is as good as a seasoned actress.

Alaya F's debut movie Jawani Jaaneman starring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu is directed by Nitin Kakkar and is now in the theatres.