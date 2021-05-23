I wanted to take all the horrors from the age of five and turn them into something amazingly positive: Somy Ali

MUMBAI: There was so much pain that she concealed behind that pretty face in the eight years that she spent in B'Town. From featuring in movies with superstars to working with renowned directors, Somy Ali had a successful eight years in Bollywood. But then she left all of it behind to pursue her studies and work on her dream venture.

She was sexually abused at the age of five and nine and was raped at 14, and all those horrifying incidents pushed her to put in all her efforts in her non-governmental organisation No More Tears, which assists victims of human trafficking and domestic violence. She said, "I wanted to take all the horrors from the age of five and turn them into something amazingly positive."

The young actress was in a relationship with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for almost eight years. Though she admitted that she did not learn much from him, she is all praise for his parents.

"I learned a lot of good things from his parents. The biggest thing I learned is that they never saw religion and treated every human being equally. Their home was open to everyone and love permeated throughout their house especially from Salma aunty," she said.

