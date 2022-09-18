I will cherish 'Brahmastra' for rest of my life: Mouni Roy

MUMBAI :The 'Naagin' fame actress Mouni Roy is currently seen in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy action-adventure film 'Brahmastra'. She has put all effort to make her appeal as an opposing force in the movie stronger by not only her look but also through her expression in her eyes.

The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Mouni says, "Brahmastra' is not just a film but an emotion which I will cherish for the rest of my life. As a team, we all tried our best to tell a different story and offer something new and out of this world to the audience."

The actress, who started her career with the popular saas-bahu saga 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and later on went on to be part of a number of shows including 'Junoon - Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq', 'Kasturi' and also did Bollywood movies such as 'Run', 'Tum Bin 2' and many more, says that this movie is not just like any other project for her but it is more like emotion and she is happy with the response she is getting on social media from her fans.

"I am truly overwhelmed with the amazing response the film and my character have been receiving. I have dedicated myself thoroughly to my role Junoon and I am glad the patience has paid off," she wraps up. 'Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva' was released on September 9.

SOURCE-IANS

