"I wish for everyone's health, happiness and healing with is Corona outbreak", Rimi Nique makes her birthday wish.

16 Mar 2020

MUMBAI: Punjabi-Thai singer Rimi Nique who was part of the voice Thailand season 2, India's Raw star and gave her vocal in race 3 and ABCD 2 and  her latest song #thechamiya song with DJ bravo.  She has her birthday today.

On sharing about her birthday wish, "I wish for everyone’s health, happiness and healing. At times of crisis we must not lose hope, but instead come together as a collective of mind and soul.

I feel like we have been given this period of isolation, this sabbatical... to reflect, rethink, give time to our loved ones, clean up ourselves and our planet, reboot, come together as a collective community. Let’s figure this out and rise up as stronger and more conscious human beings. We are so powerful together! It’s magic! Not just to tackle covid-19, but to prevent other illnesses and crises too. I’ll do my part through music I promise!

Stay healthy(mentally and physically), wash your hands, you know the drill, and let’s look deeper/inward x

Besides, love is contagious too "

On talking about celebrating her birthday, "Actually putting out a small shabad today... Simran Ardaas . And ode to promising to spread music that will help people, make them happy, calm, anything.I want to make a difference through music , so I’m taking care of myself so I am more able ."

