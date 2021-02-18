Ibrahim Ali Khan parties hard with Sohil Khan’s son Nirvan Khan

MUMBAI: Now days star kids take over the internet as whatever the do and share becomes headlines. Ibrahim Ali Khan son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh has always managed to grab attention balls because of his dashing looks.

Though the young lad is hardly active on social media he many times he is seen in the city something partying or playing a sport. Lesser-known fact is that Ibrahim shares a great friendship with Sohail Khan's son Nirvan Khan and often, they are seen at cricket practice together. And now, their last week's party photos are taking over the internet.

One of their friends shared a lot of photos from a recent party where the two are seen partying hard.

In the photos, from posing together to enjoying delicious food together, Ibrahim and Nirvan along with others can be seen making the most of the get-together. Saif's son is seen clad in a black tee with light blue jeans and sneakers in the photos.

On the other hand, Nirvan can be seen sporting a casual look in a black ti -shirt with a blue denim jacket. The two-star kids seem to be having a gala time with buddies at the bash.

Ibrahim is preparing for his debut in Bollywood whereas Nirvan is still studying in abroad.

