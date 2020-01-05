News

Ihana Dhillon proud to be part of 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Jan 2020 02:15 PM

MUMBAI: "Hate Story 4" actress Ihana Dhillon feels proud to be associated with the upcoming patriotic period drama "Bhuj: The Pride Of India", starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha in key roles.

Ihana plays an Air Force officer in the Abhishek Dudhaiya film, where she has been paired opposite Ammy Virk.

"It's a brilliant script, and essaying the role of an Air Force officer is totally new for me. It's challenging. My director Abhishek ji is extremely clear in his head about this character. The film shows the independence of women back in 1971. I am extremely proud to be associated with this project," Ihana said.

The period drama looks back into the journey of 300 women from Madhapar village of Gujarat's Kutch district, who played a pivotal role in helping India win the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The women came together to rebuild and repair the only runway in Bhuj, which was crucial for the war.

The film is slated to hit theatres on August 14.

Source: IANS

Tags > Ihana Dhillon, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Hate Story 4, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Abhishek Dudhaiya, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Recent Video
03 Jan 2020 08:31 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Vishal-Madhurima, Siddharth-Rashami’s love equation to cause issues
Vishal-Madhurima, Siddharth-Rashami’s love... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
03 Jan 2020 08:25 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Bhangra Paa Le Movie Review
Bhangra Paa Le Movie Review | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days