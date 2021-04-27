Ileana D'Cruz opens up on being body shamed

MUMBAI: Ileana D'Cruz opened up on how she deals with trolls who bodyshame her.A lot of stars have faced body shaming. While a few keep masking behind the veil of anonymity, others don't hesitate without giving a thought about how their nasty comments will affect someone. Ileana D'Cruz has been facing body shaming for a long time. The actress revealed that she had been body-shamed since the age of 12.She said, "I remember those days like it was yesterday. It’s weird because it’s a very deeply ingrained scar. I went through body-shaming right from the time I was 12. I had just hit puberty and growing up. You are hit with these weird comments. And people are passing comments about your body and saying, ‘Oh My God, why is your butt so big?’ And I am like, ‘What do you mean?’ You think you are fine and then suddenly you have random people saying things about you and you start to believe what they are saying. So I think it’s a deeply ingrained scar because you are carrying it for so many years. It takes a lot of inner strength to tell yourself that what they are saying doesn’t matter. What your feel about yourself is most important. And it’s something I tell myself every single day." She urged people to not give importance to such people and have a positive frame of mind.Credits: Bollywood Life