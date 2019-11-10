News

I'm always learning from Aamir Khan: Ayushmann Khurrana

By TellychakkarTeam
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is having an exciting time in Bollywood as in the last few months, he has been giving back-back hits. But he has no qualms about admitting that he is a huge fan of another actor's work - Aamir Khan.

Ayushmann did a social media chat on Thursday and was told by a user that his cinema choice is remarkably similar to Aamir's. Both have been doing films that give out a strong social message.

Ayushmann replied to this saying: "I'm a huge fan of @aamir_khan sir's work and I'm always learning from him. He is one of the greatest icons of Indian cinema and he is a huge inspiration to me. I met him on the sets of dangal and was in awe of his simplicity and clarity of thought."

He is now looking forward to the release of "Bala" on November 8.

IANS

past seven days