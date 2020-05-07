IMDb Shares Moving Tribute - The Rise of Irrfan Khan

MUMBAI: Last month, Indian and International cinema lost a gem, the talented actor Irrfan Khan. Khan entertained audiences internationally with some of his best works including movies like The Lunchbox, Life of Pi, Hindi Medium and The Amazing Spiderman. IMDb Original video The Rise of Irrfan Khan takes a look at the actors’ extraordinary and illustrious career.

While Khan started his career with Mira Nair’s first feature film ‘Salaam Bombay’, he was a part of thetelevision industry for quite some time, doing shows like Chandrakanta, The Great Maratha and Banegi Apni Baat.

During this time, he considered quitting acting as he stated in an interview “I came into this industry to tell stories and do cinema and I was stuck in television.” However, we are glad he didn’t, for he made a place in our hearts with his unforgettable performances in cinema. Khan was introduced to the international audience with a lead role in the critically acclaimed film ‘The Warrior’ but he truly became a successful name internationally as he joined Mira Nair for the film ‘The Namesake’. From then on, there was no looking back for Khan as he went on to give exceptional performances with movies like ‘Life in a Metro’, ‘Paan Singh Tomar’ and ‘Hindi Medium’ and received National awards for them.

The industry mourns this loss.