Impressive! When Shweta Bachchan's quick reaction to Jaya Bachchan's response to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's post-wedding burden; Says 'Don't do that mom…'

Amitabh Bachchan is currently in the news for hosting the 15th season of the quiz-based reality program Kaun Banega Crorepati, whereas Jaya Bachchan frequently makes headlines for criticizing paparazzi and the media for various reasons.
Shweta Bachchan

MUMBAI : We frequently hear various rumors concerning the Bachchan Parivaar. Amitabh Bachchan is currently in the news for hosting the 15th season of the quiz-based reality program Kaun Banega Crorepati, whereas Jaya Bachchan frequently makes headlines for criticizing paparazzi and the media for various reasons. Aishwarya, also known as ‘Bachchan Bahu,’ Shweta, and Navya Naveli Nanda previously made news for attending Paris Fashion Week.

While news stories frequently focus on her Sweet and sour relationship with Bachchan Parivaar, we're going to tell you about the moment the seasoned actress-turned-politician was frank about sharing some of her husband's burdens with her "Bahu" (daughter-in-law).

The incident occurred when Jaya Bachchan and her daughter Shweta appeared on Koffee With Karan, a talk show hosted by Karan Johar. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani actress spoke candidly about sharing a "burden" with Aishwarya Rai in one of the episodes. On April 20, 2007, the Guru actress wed Abhishek Bachchan in an intimate ceremony at the Big B's home, Jalsa.

When Karan Johar inquired to Jaya Bachchan, “Now you’ll be sharing some of the issues with your daughter-in-law. There will be Ash, who will come and take some of the burdens off your shoulders.”

She responded, “Hopefully. I am hoping that she will take a lot more than just ‘some.” After hearing her mother's response, Shweta Bachchan instantly said, “Don’t do that mom. It’s scary and intimidating,” explaining, “Slowly ease her into it.”

Later, Shweta clarified, "It's not that hard," in response to Karan Johar's description of the Bachchan's way of life. While on the show, Shweta had stated about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, "She is a self-made, strong woman and a fantastic mother." Later, she admitted that she finds it annoying when Aish is slow to return calls or texts.

Credit- Koimoi
 

Guru Umrao Jaan Dhoom 2 Abhishek Bachchan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Aaradhya Bachchan Navya Agastya Movie News Bollywood TV News Bollywood actresses Bachchan Bahu Aradhya Bachchan TellyChakkar
