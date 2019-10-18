News

Imran Khan’s estranged wife Avantika Malik shares INSPIRATIONAL post

18 Oct 2019 08:43 PM

MUMBAI: Imran Khan’s estranged wife Avantika Malik has been sharing some inspirational posts on social media. Once again she has shared an inspirational post.

Her latest post read, “As long as our spirits remain unbroken, there is no defeat.” This clearly indicates of Avantika fighting her own struggle.

Imran and Avantika tied the knot after eight years of dating in 2011 and welcomed their daughter Imara Malik Khan in 2014. However, they have now parted ways. 

