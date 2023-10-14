Incredible! Tiger Nageswara Rao: Director Vamsee reveals Ravi Teja's serious injury on set; Says ‘He came with 16 stitches’’

MUMBAI: The eagerly awaited big-budget action film Tiger Nageswara Rao, which stars Telugu superstar Ravi Teja in the titular role, is preparing for its triumphant theatrical debut. The life of a notorious real-life robber and his cat-and-mouse game with the police are central to the Vamsee directorial, which is billed as a historical period action film.

Also read: Must Read! Anupam Kher says, “In The Kashmir Files, I didn’t use my heart, I used my soul”

Tiger Nageswara Rao star Ravi Teja and director Vamsee covered a lot of ground in a recent interview, including numerous amusing events that occurred during the film's production. In the conversation, the director also discussed the on-set mishap that injured the starring guy.

Tiger Nageswara Rao's director Vamsee, who spoke with popular news portal, recounted the incredibly horrific incident that occurred on the set as star Ravi Teja was filming the movie's greatest action scene. As the Telugu celebrity described the events, the filmmaker praised him for his unwavering commitment and perseverance.

Vamsee revealed, "It was a very scary fight sequence. We had erected a set above 60 ft height from the ground level. On the first day, Ravi Teja came, and we were ready with the shot, you guys will see it on the first shot of the teaser. So, he jumped out off the bridge, then there was a 'Jimmy Jib' with the camera going - it had to cross him and go. The stuntmen were supposed to balance him, but somehow they left the rope, and it got him down and he banged straight into the lens. Now imagine, the first shot of the hero, a big action sequence - I ran towards him and we got him down. He was simply standing, and said 'Kuch nahi hua'. And suddenly, blood was flowing. So what happened was, the Jimmy Jib's iron knob hit him under the right knee and went three inches inside."

Ravi Teja's cast and crew were in difficulties because he was obviously not prepared to cancel the shooting schedule. The actor visited the hospital with the movie's producer, called director Vamsee shortly after and informed him that he would be returning to the set in two days. The director added, "Sir spoke to me and said 'Vamsee don't worry. We'll do the shoot. I'm coming the day after tomorrow'. And he came with 16 stitches."

Also read: Exclusive! Pallavi Joshi on The Kashmir Files being called a propaganda film, “I don’t know why people keep calling it anti-Muslim, its not”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Pinkvilla

