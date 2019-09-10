Indians slam Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat for THIS reason

MUMBAI: After clicking a selfie with Nick Jonas, Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat has found herself mired in a controversy.



Indians have slammed the actress for her move. The reason why her selfie made headlines was Mehwish’s opinion piece/blog in CNN demanding for the removal of Nick’s better half and global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas as UNICEF’s brand ambassador. After Priyanka's befitting reply to a Pakistani girl who questioned her patriotism, many Pakistanis had tried to move UNICEF to remove her from the post of its brand ambassador. Further, Mehwish had ended up calling Priyanka a hypocrite in her approach in her opinion piece.



Soon after Mehwish shared the selfie on her social media handle when she bumped into Nick at the US Open Men's Semi Finals in New York, trolls targeting her came out in full force for her hypocrite behaviour. Her caption read, “Guess who I ran into at the US Open Men's Semi Finals in New York! One thing we both agreed on was that we were both rooting for @rafaelnadal [email protected] @usopen @emirates”



Take a look below-



Guess who I ran into at the US Open Men's Semi Finals in New York! One thing we both agreed on was that we were both rooting for @rafaelnadal !@nickjonas @usopen @emirates pic.twitter.com/9rmRb62K12 — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) September 7, 2019

Indian actress achievement: giving autographs/selfies to fans in America

Paki actress achievement: asking for selfie/autographs of indian actress husband in America

P.s. see the difference https://t.co/w8NkxQXhc2 — purva (@purvanayak77) September 7, 2019

Aww they r feeling generous today giving selfie/autographs to there fans.

P.s. I hope u enjoy ur 2 min fame using their names parasite. pic.twitter.com/qHYEQohkLb — purva (@purvanayak77) September 7, 2019

How would he know....She is insignificant.. — Aman mishra (@mishraaman96) September 7, 2019

I dont think he knows that you roasted his wife a month back. — Asad Sultan (@AsadSultan18) September 7, 2019