News

Indians slam Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat for THIS reason

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Sep 2019 03:36 PM

MUMBAI: After clicking a selfie with Nick Jonas, Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat has found herself mired in a controversy. 

Indians have slammed the actress for her move. The reason why her selfie made headlines was Mehwish’s opinion piece/blog in CNN demanding for the removal of Nick’s better half and global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas as UNICEF’s brand ambassador. After Priyanka's befitting reply to a Pakistani girl who questioned her patriotism, many Pakistanis had tried to move UNICEF to remove her from the post of its brand ambassador. Further, Mehwish had ended up calling Priyanka a hypocrite in her approach in her opinion piece. 

Soon after Mehwish shared the selfie on her social media handle when she bumped into Nick at the US Open Men's Semi Finals in New York, trolls targeting her came out in full force for her hypocrite behaviour. Her caption read, “Guess who I ran into at the US Open Men's Semi Finals in New York! One thing we both agreed on was that we were both rooting for @rafaelnadal [email protected] @usopen @emirates” 

Take a look below-

Tags > Nick Jonas, Mehwish Hayat, mired in a controversy, Priyanka Chopra,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salman on Dance India...

Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salman on Dance India Dance set
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
10 Sep 2019 02:54 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Shantanu & Nityaami recreate popular Bollywood dance moves
Shantanu & Nityaami recreate popular... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Ashish Kapoor
Ashish Kapoor
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Varunn Jain
Varunn Jain
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Ansha Sayeed
Ansha Sayeed

past seven days