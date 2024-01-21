Inspiring! Jameel Khan candidly talks about collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan; Says ‘That was very magnanimous of him’

MUMBAI: Actor Shah Rukh Khan holds a particular place in the hearts of his fans. However, the actor has collaborated with throughout the years has also grown to greatly appreciate him. Actor Jameel Khan, who starred alongside Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan in the film Chalte Chalte, recently talked about what a wonderful person he is.

A traffic policeman was portrayed by actor Jameel Khan in the romantic drama film Chalte Chalte, released in 2003. In an interview with Rajshri Unplugged, he recalled about a moment when Shah Rukh Khan had calmed him down on set. The veteran actor described the situation and said it was his first time working with SRK.

When Shah Rukh came, he was waiting there, ready in his costume. Jameel was standing next to the truck where the scene was going to be shot, and Aziz Mirza, the film's director, was seated at the monitor. The director said over the microphone, "‘Shah Rukh, that is Jameel. I have seen him on stage. He is a fantastic actor and this scene is very lovely. Tum log milke jamalo. (You guys ace the shot together).’

The actor continued, “Shah Rukh was very sweet. I told him, ‘I have done theatre and I have not done films. I would like as many rehearsals as possible if you don’t mind.’ And he was very sweet and cooperative. He said, ‘I am also from theatre, relax. We will do as many takes, as many rehearsals as you want and we won’t call for the shot until you are ready.’ That was very magnanimous of him, very sweet of him,” he revealed, saying that working with Aziz and SRK was amazing.

Subsequently, the actor from Gangs of Wasseypur talked about an incident that demonstrates Aziz Mirza's modesty. Jameel recalled that they were seated in front of the monitor as Shah Rukh shot a solo. The take received a thumbs up in minutes. However, an eighth or tenth assistant director appeared out of nowhere and spoke to Aziz. Shah Rukh was informed by the director, "Child, this is my assistant and he has some suggestions," after he was heard. Let's give it a go and record a take appropriately.

After hearing him say that, Jameel began to believe that the take had already been approved. However, the director reshot it with the actor and used the assistant's name and credit. “I think that’s a very magnanimous gesture. I felt very good seeing how big-hearted he is. Also, Shah Rukh also too very sportingly agreeing to do it despite having given the okay on the take,” Jameel said.

Taapsee Pannu, who recently appeared on screen alongside SRK, talked about her experience filming with the megastar in an exclusive interview. Referring to it as a fantasy and a kind of standard, she stated, “I never thought I'd be able to achieve it because I really did not keep it there in my list. I was like, ‘This is too good to be true. Let's just not even keep it there because if I don't achieve it, I'll keep feeling bad about it.’ So, let's just not keep it there. It's one of those things.”

