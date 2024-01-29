Intense! Bejoy Nambiar's Por Teaser Unveils Intense College Rivalry, Set to Bring High-Octane Action Drama

MUMBAI: Renowned Indian director Bejoy Nambiar, known for his captivating thrillers, is set to enthral audiences with his upcoming Tamil-Hindi bilingual film. Titled Por in Tamil and Dange in Hindi, the film unfolds an engaging narrative of college rivalry, as showcased in its recently released teaser. Starring Arjun Das and Kalidas Jayaram in lead roles, the film takes audiences into a world of intense conflicts and chaos sparked by a riveting rivalry between college students.

The one-and-a-half-minute teaser captures the essence of Por, portraying Arjun Das and Kalidas Jayaram as college students entangled in a fierce rivalry that escalates into riot-like situations in their surroundings. The teaser concludes with a powerful line from Arjun Das, adding an element of suspense and anticipation to the film.

Apart from the leads, the cast includes TJ Bhanu and Sanchana Natarajan as the female leads. TJ Bhanu plays the love interest of Arjun Das, while Sanchana portrays the romantic partner of Kalidas Jayaram, adding depth to the storyline.

Por is touted as a high-octane action youth drama, promising a gripping narrative that explores the intensity of college rivalries. The film's Hindi version, Dange, features Harshvardhan Rane and Ehan Bhatt in the lead roles, with Nikita Dutta and TJ Bhanu also part of the project.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar, Prabhu Antony, Madhu Alexander, and Bejoy Nambiar, Por/Dange boasts cinematography by Jimshi Khaled and Presley Oscar. The music for this bilingual project is composed by Gourav Godkhindhi, Sanjith Hegde, Dhruv Vishwanath, and Bulusu.

Bejoy Nambiar, known for his impactful work in films like Shaitan (2011), Wazir (2016), and Taish (2020), as well as the Tamil series Sweet Kaaram Coffee, is set to deliver another compelling cinematic experience with Por/Dange.

As the teaser generates excitement among viewers, anticipation builds for the film's release, promising an adrenaline-fueled journey into the world of intense college rivalries and conflicts.

