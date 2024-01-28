Interesting! Aarti Chabria's Rollercoaster Bollywood Journey: From Slaps by Rekha to Thriving YouTube Career

MUMBAI: In the dynamic world of Bollywood, every actor's journey is a tale of highs and lows, challenges, and unexpected turns. Aarti Chabria, who marked her Bollywood debut in 2001 with 'Lajja,' directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, embarked on a rollercoaster ride through the industry.

The ensemble cast of 'Lajja' featured veterans like Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Mahima Chaudhary, Sonali Bendre, Jackie Shroff, Ajay Devgan, Danny, and Gulshan Grover. However, it was during the shooting of a particular scene with Rekha that Aarti Chabria faced an unexpected shock. In a scene requiring multiple slaps, Aarti, unaware of the sequence, endured the blows, plunging into a deep shock that led to hours of tears on set.

The incident, although initially unsettling, became a significant chapter in Chabria's early career. With reassurance from Rekha and director Rajkumar Santoshi, Aarti regained her composure. Subsequently, she carved her path in Bollywood, sharing screen space with Nakul Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, and Salman Khan in movies like 'Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai,' 'Awara Paagal Deewana,' 'Raja Bhaiya,' and 'Partner.'

Despite not achieving substantial success in Bollywood, Aarti Chabria diversified her career by trying her luck in films in other languages. However, faced with a lack of success there as well, she gracefully stepped away from the film screen.

Today, Aarti Chabria has found a new avenue for her talents. Thriving in the digital landscape, she earns accolades and crores through lifestyle and fashion videos. Her engagement to Australia-based chartered accountant Visharad Beedassy in Mauritius and subsequent private marriage ceremony in Mumbai in 2019 marked a personal milestone for the actress.

Aarti Chabria's journey stands testament to the resilience required in the world of entertainment, where unexpected challenges can pave the way for new opportunities.

Credit: DNA



