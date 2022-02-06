Interesting! Akshay Kumar gets massively trolled over a shared picture, “Chai peene ke liye rassi dheeli rakhi hai”, said a fan

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar is currently promoting his upcoming film, Samrat Prithviraj. The film has landed in many controversies ever since its release. It faced obstacles over its title and inaccurate historical depiction. The film’s title was then changed to ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ from ‘Prithviraj’.

Akshay seems to be getting trolled over a latest picture that he shared on twitter recently over a minor goof up but of course our netizens caught it and made some hilarious comments regarding the same. We can see him tied by ropes to a pole and the rope seems very loose to cause any hindrance to escape.

Commenting on this picture, people replied hilariously. One user wrote, “Chai peene ke liye rassi dhili rakhi hai thodi. ?” While another user replied, “It’s illegal to tightly bind the hands of captured soldiers – in Canada.” “This happens when you complete a movie in few days!!”, said a third user.

The movie will be releasing on 3rd June and the audience seems very excited for the same. Recently, Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 rocked the box-office after the very obvious dry spell, let’s see if Samrat Prithviraj will carry on the streak.

