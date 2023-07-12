Interesting! Ali Abbas Zafar drops some behind-the-scenes pictures of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Now while the buzz of the movie on the rise, here’s an update from the makers of the movie that will surely get you hooked. Ali Abbas Zafar, the director of the movie, posted a couple of pictures as behind-the-scenes pictures.
MUMBAI: While principal shoot of BMCM is already completed, the action-packed entertainer, produced by Pooja Entertainment with AAZ Films, is currently in the post production stage. And now, we have exclusively learnt that the promotional campaign of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will begin in January with a teaser.

Also read - Must Read! Sonakshi Sinha to recreate the song Makhna from the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in the upcoming remake, check out some of the mixed reactions of the fans

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, aka BMCM, is an upcoming Hindi movie starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Even Sonakshi Sinha and Janhvi Kapoor will be a part of this movie. The movie has become a part of many conversations as Akshay Kumar will be seen alongside Tiger Shroff.

The expectations about the action-meter has gone up, especially after watching a glimpse of action earlier where the audience saw Akshay and Tiger in their killer action avatar.

Now while the buzz of the movie is on the rise, here’s an update from the makers of the movie that will surely get you hooked. Ali Abbas Zafar, the director of the movie, posted a couple of pictures as behind-the-scenes pictures.

Let’s take a look at the pictures below:

As we can see in the pictures, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are together in this dashing picture and it makes us hope and pray that the movie really entertains us as these pictures really build our expectation.

What do you think about this upcoming movie? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

BMCM Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Akshay Kumar Tiger Shroff Sonakshi Sinha Janhvi Kapoor
