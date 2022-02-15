Interesting! Alia Bhatt reveals whether Ranbir Kapoor gossips

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating for a few years now. They will be seen together in Brahmastra. There have been reports about their wedding as well.

Ranbir has been called a gossipmonger by Karan Johar and Sonam Kapoor in the past. However, Alia has something different to say about the actor.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress has claimed that Ranbir doesn’t gossip and he just has a bad reputation.

Alia said, “I’ve not heard Ranbir say one bad thing about anyone in my life and that’s what I love about him the most. Even if he is criticising someone, he (is careful about it). He only believes in good things, otherwise don’t say it. I think that’s amazing. He doesn’t even like gossip, because of Ranbir I have become a non-gossiper. (He says) don’t gossip about anybody. He’s got a bad reputation that he is a gossiper, he’s not a gossiper. He doesn’t gossip at all.”

Karan Johar on The Kapil Sharma Show had stated, “If we need to broadcast the news, we should give it to Ranbir (Kapoor). He’ll have it published in the papers in two days.” Sonam had said on No Filter Neha, “Ranbir Kapoor, he loves gossiping.”

The actors give major couple goals to their fans.

