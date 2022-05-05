Interesting! Amitabh Bachchan posts teaser of Dhaakad song on social media, promptly deletes it

Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media handle to share the teaser of a song from Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film, ‘Dhaakad’. However, the megastar deleted it later for reasons best known to him.
MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media handles to share the teaser of a song from Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film, ‘Dhaakad’. However, the megastar deleted it later for reasons best known to him. He shared the post on Instagram and wrote, “All good wishes," adding a thumbs up emoji. He also tagged Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, and other members of the team.

Have a look.

Dhaakad song She's on Fire will be out today. Kangana shared the same teaser on her page to build hype. “Fire, so hot and destructive, even the Fire Brigade cannot put it out! She's on Fire! Song out tomorrow on SRE Music Check out the link in bio. #Dhaakad is releasing on 20th May 2022,” she captioned her post.

Sharing her experience shooting for the song, Kangana said, "I had a blast shooting for the song as I love the way Badshah composes them. They are full of life and the tempo gets you grooving. She's On Fire showcases Agent's Agni's power, how she is on this mission and how nothing can stop her from achieving her goal."

Helmed by Razneesh Ghai, Dhaakad also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. It will hit the theatres on May 20.

The story revolves around Agni, a highly trained and deadly field agent, who is entrusted with a mission to gather Intel and eliminate Rudraveer, an international human and arms trafficker who has been off the radar for ten years.

The actors appearing in the film as agents, including Kangana, underwent training in action flick for over three months.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Hindustan Times
    
 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 05/05/2022 - 17:07

