Interesting! Anushka Shetty to play the role of a chef in new-age love story

MUMBAI: Sweety Shetty, known by her stage name Anushka Shetty, is an actress and model who predominantly works in the Telugu and Tamil films. She is the recipient of three CineMAA Awards, a Nandi Award, a TN State Film Award, and three Filmfare Awards. Having appeared in 47 films, she is one of the highest-paid South Indian actresses and is popularly referred as Lady Superstar of South Indian cinema.

Anushka who was last seen in Konavenkat and Hemanth Madhukar’s ‘Nishabdham’. She will be reportedly seen as an international chef in her next. Currently, the actress is busy shooting for a film with Naveen Polishetty being directed by Mahesh P. As per the latest reports, her character in the film will have multiple layers, which made her sign in the project.

The film will reportedly be a new-age love story between Naveen Polishetty and Anushka and their pair is said to be the major highlight of the romantic comedy entertainer.

The film that is currently stalled its shoot due to some technical reasons, will resume the shoot soon and Anushka will be joining the sets from the next schedule.

This Mahesh P directorial film is said to be the third outing of the star actress, who earlier worked in ‘Mirchi’ and ‘Bhaagamathie’ under the same production house.

Anushka made her acting debut in the 2005 Telugu film Super. She went on to star in a number of Telugu films such as Vikramarkudu (2006), Arundhati (2009), Vedam (2010), Rudramadevi (2015), Size Zero (2015), and Baahubali: The Beginning (2015). In the 2010s, Anushka also achieved success in Tamil cinema with the action films Singam (2010), its sequel Singam II (2013), and Yennai Arindhaal (2015). The former yoga trainer is quite a rage in Telugu cinema.

