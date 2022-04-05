Interesting! Anushka Shetty to play the role of a chef in new-age love story

Sweety Shetty, known by her stage name Anushka Shetty, is an actress and model who predominantly works in the Telugu and Tamil films. She is the recipient of three CineMAA Awards, a Nandi Award, a TN State Film Award, and three Filmfare Awards.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/04/2022 - 19:32
movie_image: 
Interesting! Anushka Shetty to play the role of a chef in new-age love story

MUMBAI: Sweety Shetty, known by her stage name Anushka Shetty, is an actress and model who predominantly works in the Telugu and Tamil films. She is the recipient of three CineMAA Awards, a Nandi Award, a TN State Film Award, and three Filmfare Awards. Having appeared in 47 films, she is one of the highest-paid South Indian actresses and is popularly referred as Lady Superstar of South Indian cinema.

Anushka who was last seen in Konavenkat and Hemanth Madhukar’s ‘Nishabdham’. She will be reportedly seen as an international chef in her next. Currently, the actress is busy shooting for a film with Naveen Polishetty being directed by Mahesh P. As per the latest reports, her character in the film will have multiple layers, which made her sign in the project.
The film will reportedly be a new-age love story between Naveen Polishetty and Anushka and their pair is said to be the major highlight of the romantic comedy entertainer.

The film that is currently stalled its shoot due to some technical reasons, will resume the shoot soon and Anushka will be joining the sets from the next schedule.

This Mahesh P directorial film is said to be the third outing of the star actress, who earlier worked in ‘Mirchi’ and ‘Bhaagamathie’ under the same production house.

Anushka made her acting debut in the 2005 Telugu film Super. She went on to star in a number of Telugu films such as Vikramarkudu (2006), Arundhati (2009), Vedam (2010), Rudramadevi (2015), Size Zero (2015), and Baahubali: The Beginning (2015). In the 2010s, Anushka also achieved success in Tamil cinema with the action films Singam (2010), its sequel Singam II (2013), and Yennai Arindhaal (2015). The former yoga trainer is quite a rage in Telugu cinema.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more news from the entertainment industry!

Credits: TOI

Anushka Shetty Konavenkat Hemanth Madhukar Nishabdham Entertainment actress south films Movie News Film industry sweety shetty TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/04/2022 - 19:32

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Finally! Kartik Aaryan opens up on his alleged fallout with Karan Johar
MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan, who is busy promoting his upcoming horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, recently opened up...
Shocking! Check out the list of actress who refused the role of Riddhima/ Gungun
MUMBAI: Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is one of the most loved and successful shows on television. The story has kept the...
Must read! Palak Tiwari opens up on how she deals with negative comments
MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari has been making it to the headlines for a lot of reasons. The star kid...
Amazing! This is what Samantha had to say to netizens who trolled her for her kissing scene with Ram Charan
MUMBAI: Samantha made her acting debut in Gautham Vasudev Menon's critically acclaimed Telugu romance film, Ye Maaya...
HIGH DRAMA: Anuj and Anupamaa’s ROMANCE continues as Vanraj sits NERVOUSLY!
MUMBAI: Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate...
WHAT!!! Rishi and Lakshmi get ARRESTED in Bhagya Lakshmi
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars...
Recent Stories
Finally! Kartik Aaryan opens up on his alleged fallout with Karan Johar
Finally! Kartik Aaryan opens up on his alleged fallout with Karan Johar
Latest Video