Interesting! Arbaaz Khan opens up about second marriage, defends age gap with wife Sshura Khan

MUMBAI: Arbaaz Khan, known for his candid demeanor, recently delved into the intricacies of his second marriage, shedding light on his relationship with wife Sshura Khan and addressing the significant age gap between them. In a heartfelt interview with The Indian Express, the actor-producer shared insights into their journey of love and commitment.

Contrary to speculations, Arbaaz emphasized that his decision to marry Sshura Khan was not impulsive. Reflecting on their bond, he revealed, "Such decisions are not made in a hurry." Their union, which took place in December 2023, surprised many, but for Arbaaz and Sshura, it was the culmination of a deep connection nurtured over time.

Arbaaz recounted their journey, highlighting the importance of understanding and compatibility. He emphasized that despite the considerable age gap—Sshura being 25 years younger than him—both partners were well-aware of their desires and aspirations. "She knew what she wanted in her life, and I knew what I wanted in my life," Arbaaz affirmed.

Addressing the scrutiny surrounding their age difference, Arbaaz remained unfazed, stressing that age alone does not dictate the success of a relationship. He challenged the notion that relationships between individuals of similar ages are inherently more stable, asserting, "Whenever you see there is a very big age gap between marriages, they have far higher success rate."

Prior to his marriage to Sshura, Arbaaz had been in a relationship with model Giorgia Andriani. His previous marriage to Malaika Arora, a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, ended in divorce in May 2017 after 18 years. Despite their separation, Arbaaz and Malaika maintain an amicable co-parenting relationship for their son, Arhaan Khan.

In his journey with Sshura Khan, Arbaaz finds solace and companionship, defying societal norms and embracing love in its purest form.

Credit: Hindustan Times