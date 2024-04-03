Interesting! Arbaaz Khan opens up about second marriage, defends age gap with wife Sshura Khan

Dive into Arbaaz Khan's candid revelations about his second marriage and his perspective on age differences in relationships, shedding light on his bond with wife Sshura Khan.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/04/2024 - 06:30
movie_image: 
Arbaaz Khan

MUMBAI: Arbaaz Khan, known for his candid demeanor, recently delved into the intricacies of his second marriage, shedding light on his relationship with wife Sshura Khan and addressing the significant age gap between them. In a heartfelt interview with The Indian Express, the actor-producer shared insights into their journey of love and commitment.

Contrary to speculations, Arbaaz emphasized that his decision to marry Sshura Khan was not impulsive. Reflecting on their bond, he revealed, "Such decisions are not made in a hurry." Their union, which took place in December 2023, surprised many, but for Arbaaz and Sshura, it was the culmination of a deep connection nurtured over time.

Arbaaz recounted their journey, highlighting the importance of understanding and compatibility. He emphasized that despite the considerable age gap—Sshura being 25 years younger than him—both partners were well-aware of their desires and aspirations. "She knew what she wanted in her life, and I knew what I wanted in my life," Arbaaz affirmed.

Also Read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/must-read-arbaaz-khans-ex-girlfriend-giorgia-andriani-talks-about-her-split-the 

Addressing the scrutiny surrounding their age difference, Arbaaz remained unfazed, stressing that age alone does not dictate the success of a relationship. He challenged the notion that relationships between individuals of similar ages are inherently more stable, asserting, "Whenever you see there is a very big age gap between marriages, they have far higher success rate."

Prior to his marriage to Sshura, Arbaaz had been in a relationship with model Giorgia Andriani. His previous marriage to Malaika Arora, a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, ended in divorce in May 2017 after 18 years. Despite their separation, Arbaaz and Malaika maintain an amicable co-parenting relationship for their son, Arhaan Khan.

In his journey with Sshura Khan, Arbaaz finds solace and companionship, defying societal norms and embracing love in its purest form.

Also Read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/must-read-arbaaz-khan-feels-it-was-inappropriate-ex-giorgia-andrianis-part-talk 

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: Hindustan Times 

Arbaaz Khan SECOND MARRIAGE Sshura Khan Age Gap relationship Love Commitment Malaika Arora Giorgia Andriani Co-parenting perspective Entertainment TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/04/2024 - 06:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Thriller Movies Alert: From Murder 2 to The Stoneman Murders here are 5 serial killer movies you will love to re-watch
MUMBAI : People in India can never escape the love of movies that they have. The audience has surely been in love with...
Vanshaj: ‘Mahir Pandhi makes me laugh the most on the sets’, says Nisha Nagpal – EXCLUSIVE
MUMBAI : SonySAB show Vanshaj has been entertaining the audience for quite some time.Following a one-year leap, the...
Bollywood celebrities encouraging students on Instagram
MUMBAI : Social media platforms, particularly Instagram, have become a hub for interaction between celebrities and...
Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye SPOILER: Shocking! Rajeev poisons Amruta and adds allergic food in her tiffin box
MUMBAI :Zee TV is here with an impossible love story- Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, showcasing the journey of Amruta,...
Woah! Throwback to the time when Aamir Khan revealed how he 'accidentally' became an actor
MUMBAI : Actor Aamir Khan has featured in many films in his over three-decade long career and is hailed as 'Mr...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SPOILER: Really! After Ishaan returns home, Akka Saheb will suddenly ask him to leave Savi and get married to Reeva
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
Thriller
Thriller Movies Alert: From Murder 2 to The Stoneman Murders here are 5 serial killer movies you will love to re-watch
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Thriller
Thriller Movies Alert: From Murder 2 to The Stoneman Murders here are 5 serial killer movies you will love to re-watch
Vijay Deverakonda
Bollywood celebrities encouraging students on Instagram
aamir khan
Woah! Throwback to the time when Aamir Khan revealed how he 'accidentally' became an actor
Sidharth Malhotra
Really! Sidharth Malhotra's rejection and Ayushmann Khurrana's success with 'Badhaai Ho'
Jasleen Singh
Exclusive! Jasleen Singh on importance of mental health, "...it's important to talk about it..."
Arshad Warsi
Hilarious! Have a look at the mistake committed by Arshad Warsi in Golmaal Again, which was recently highlighted by director Rohit Shetty