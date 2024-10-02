Interesting! Ayesha Kapur, Young Rani Mukerji in "Black," Expresses Desire to Collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali Again

Ayesha Kapur, known for her role as the young Michelle McNally in "Black," shares her excitement about the film's OTT release and expresses her wish to work with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali once more.
MUMBAI: Ayesha Kapur, renowned for her portrayal of the young Michelle McNally in the acclaimed film "Black," recently shared her enthusiasm regarding the movie's long-awaited release on OTT platforms. Additionally, she expressed her keen desire to collaborate with the esteemed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali again in the future.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ayesha conveyed her surprise at the prolonged absence of "Black" from OTT platforms, emphasizing the newfound accessibility the digital release offers. She highlighted the potential for a broader audience, including her college friends in America, to experience the film, stating, "I think just being on OTT makes it more accessible."

Reflecting on the profound impact of her character, Ayesha noted its influence on various demographics, including the blind and deaf community, and its status as a cult classic even in countries like Korea. Despite her tender age of nine during filming, Ayesha credited Bhansali and co-star Amitabh Bachchan for nurturing her talent and treating her as an integral part of the creative process.

Although unable to collaborate with Bhansali post-"Black" due to academic commitments, Ayesha revealed her ongoing communication with the director regarding potential projects. Now, having completed her studies, she eagerly anticipates the opportunity to reunite with Bhansali on future endeavors.

About "Black":

Released in 2005, "Black" depicts the poignant relationship between a deaf-and-blind woman and her alcoholic teacher, who later battles Alzheimer's disease. Starring Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles, the film showcases Ayesha Kapur's remarkable portrayal of the young Rani Mukerji's character.

