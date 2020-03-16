Interesting! Did Salman Khan resolve the differences between Aayush Sharma and Farhad Samji before the actor quit Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali?

For the past few months, Salman Khan-led Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has been in the news. The film earlier made headlines when the Dabbang actor was accused of replacing Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal.
movie_image: 
Now, the latest news reports suggest that actors Jassie Gill and Siddharth Nigam have been finalised to play Salman's brothers in the movie, effectively replacing the previous cast of Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal. A lot of conjecture took place with respect to the exit of Aayush, while Zaheer's involvement and subsequent exit were not confirmed.

Also read Abhimanyu Dassani prepared himself for Nikamma by re-watching Govinda films

But now, a media portal states that Salman Khan had to step in to resolve the creative differences between Aayush Sharma and director Farhad Samji. Sources revealed that Salman, who is also the producer of the film stepped in and told Aayush that if they were unable to resolve the issues, then the best option would be to leave the film. It was only after Salman's affirmation that Aayush took the final call of stepping away from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. It was this episode that prompted Zaheer Iqbal to follow suit.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the upcoming film also stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Shehnaaz Gill, and Raghav in key roles. As of now, nothing is known about the project as the makers have kept everything tightly under wraps. Looking at the cast, it is sure that the film will be a hell of a ride.

Also read Sexy! When Sonnalli Seygall made head turns with her hot looks

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: TOI

Salman Khan Aayush Sharma Farhad Samji Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Arshad Warsi Shreyas Talpade Zaheer Iqbal Jassie Gill Siddharth Nigam Bollywood TellyChakkar
