Interesting! Everything you need to know about Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's love story

MUMBAI: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal seem to have confirmed their relationship on Instagram as they said 'I love you' to each other on a social media post. Zaheer had shared a video for her birthday and written 'I love you', and Sonakshi also wrote the same in her response. The rumoured lovebirds never spoke about their relationship in public.



Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's lovestory will make you go aww

Recently, Sonakshi was spotted at a wedding with Zaheer and fans went gaga over their public appearance. The two were seen twinning in black ensembles and left fans confused about their relationship status.

Zaheer Iqbal, who made his Bollywood debut with Notebook is a childhood friend of Salman Khan. Both Zaheer and Sonakshi met at a party that was thrown by Salman Khan. Within no time, the two fell in love with each other and now they are inseparable.

Both, Sonakshi and Zaheer have been linked up with each other for several years now and their social media PDA left fans gushing. Reportedly, the two will be getting married this year, but there is no official confirmation about the same as of now.

While Sonakshi made her Bollywood entry alongside Salman Khan with Dabangg in 2010, Zaheer also had his Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Notebook in 2019. They are now set to be seen together Double XL that also stars Huma Qureshi in a lead role. It is set for release this year and is directed by Satram Ramani.

