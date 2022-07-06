Interesting! Everything you need to know about Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's love story

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal seem to have confirmed their relationship on Instagram as they said 'I love you' to each other on a social media post. Zaheer had shared a video for her birthday and written 'I love you', and Sonakshi also wrote the same in her response.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 06/07/2022 - 18:09
movie_image: 
Interesting! Everything you need to know about Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's love story

MUMBAI: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal seem to have confirmed their relationship on Instagram as they said 'I love you' to each other on a social media post. Zaheer had shared a video for her birthday and written 'I love you', and Sonakshi also wrote the same in her response. The rumoured lovebirds never spoke about their relationship in public.
 
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's lovestory will make you go aww
Recently, Sonakshi was spotted at a wedding with Zaheer and fans went gaga over their public appearance. The two were seen twinning in black ensembles and left fans confused about their relationship status.

Also read Pearl Puri case: Shocking! Divya Khosla Kumar reveals that Pearl was on a verge of singing a big Bollywood movie and now everything is lost

Zaheer Iqbal, who made his Bollywood debut with Notebook is a childhood friend of Salman Khan. Both Zaheer and Sonakshi met at a party that was thrown by Salman Khan. Within no time, the two fell in love with each other and now they are inseparable.

Both, Sonakshi and Zaheer have been linked up with each other for several years now and their social media PDA left fans gushing. Reportedly, the two will be getting married this year, but there is no official confirmation about the same as of now.

While Sonakshi made her Bollywood entry alongside Salman Khan with Dabangg in 2010, Zaheer also had his Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Notebook in 2019. They are now set to be seen together Double XL that also stars Huma Qureshi in a lead role. It is set for release this year and is directed by Satram Ramani.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Bollywood Life

Sonakshi Sinha Zaheer Iqbal Bollywood actress Entertainment Movie News Salman Khan Notebook TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 06/07/2022 - 18:09

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Amazing! Read to know about Kumkum Bhagya’s Mugdha Chaphekar’s interesting addition
MUMBAI: Mugdha Chaphekar is one of the most popular actresses in telly town. With her hard work, she has carved a place...
Wow! Tejasswi Prakash surprised by her fans on the sets of Naagin 6 as they give her a little pre-birthday celebration
MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash has become one of the prominent names in showbiz and is very steadily climbing the steps to...
Ouch! Kareena Kapoor wears t-shirt costing thousands; netizens are not impressed
MUMBAI: Bollywood's diva Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently spotted outside her residence in a lime green Gucci tee and...
Explosive! Bollywood actors who spoke about suffering sexual abuse
MUMBAI: Sexual abuse is one of the heinous crimes, and several Bollywood actors have opened up about the same.  Yes,...
Must read! Everything you need to know about Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Mr. Faisu
MUMBAI: Mr. Faisu is one of the famous Indian Tik-Tok stars as well as an actor, model, fashion blogger, and influencer...
OMG! Anushka Manchanda quits Bollywood
MUMBAI: Anushka Manchanda came to prominence as a member of the Indipop girl group Viva! The winner of Khatron Ke...
Recent Stories
Ouch! Kareena Kapoor wears t-shirt costing thousands; netizens are not impressed
Ouch! Kareena Kapoor wears t-shirt costing thousands; netizens are not impressed
Latest Video