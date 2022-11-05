Interesting: Fauda actor Anupam Kher hosts Israeli actor Tsahi Halevi at his acting institute!

Anupam Kher hosted Israeli actor Tsahi Halevi, who starred in the spy series 'Fauda', at his acting institute 'Anupam Kher's Actor Prepares' in Mumbai. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Anupam shared a video in which Tsahi could be seen singing at the diploma ceremony of the institute
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 15:10
movie_image: 
Interesting: Fauda actor Anupam Kher hosts Israeli actor Tsahi Halevi at his acting institute!

MUMBAI: All praise for India’s creativity in the culture space, especially the newest content on digital platforms and cinema, the actor, Tsahi Halevi who is visiting the country for the first time to commemorate 30 years of India-Israel diplomatic relations, is excited about being a part of Bollywood.

Also Read:WOW: Netizens go gaga as Vicky Kaushal poses with Anupama Kher and Boman Irani for a picture!

Anupam Kher hosted Israeli actor Tsahi Halevi, who starred in the spy series 'Fauda', at his acting institute 'Anupam Kher's Actor Prepares' in Mumbai. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Anupam shared a video in which Tsahi could be seen singing 'Tere Jaisa Yaar' at the diploma ceremony of the institute. "We loved the song! Thank you for...warm visit," Anupam wrote.

Tsahi replied:

Thank you @AnupamPKher for hosting me and @KobbiShoshani at your wonderful institute @actorprepares was a great honour and pleasure chatting and meeting you and your talented students. Good luck to all 

Take a look:

 

Also Read: OMG! Anupam Kher’s fans call him 'senior Milind Soman'; HERE’S WHY

Fauda, which many Indians got addicted to during the Covid lockdown in 2020, depicts the two-sided story of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and explores the moral dilemma of the human condition, the relativity of what is right and wrong. As a diplomat’s son, he travelled to many countries till the age of 18 and that experience made him absorptive and open to multi-cultural influences. He shares his experience of growing up in Egypt four years after that nation signed a peace deal with Israel.

CREDIT: Indian Express

India’s creativity Culture Digital Platforms cinema Bollywood Tsahi Halevi Anupam Kher 'Fauda' 'Anupam Kher's Actor Prepares' 'Tere Jaisa Yaar' Covid Lockdown moral dilemma human condition absorptive multi-cultural influences Egypt peace deal Israel
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 15:10

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Sayli Salunkhe quits Spy Bahu as Drishti
MUMBAI: Spy Bahu has become the talk of the town for a while, after its launch, the story has only kept the fans on the...
EXCLUSIVE! Dhaval Barbhaya roped in for Optimystix Entertainment's upcoming show Anandi, Baa Aur Emly for Star Plus
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television. The year 2022 will see a...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Interesting! Preesha gets a clue after meeting Nalini
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
AWW-DORABLE! Sidnaaz trends on Twitter completing this massive milestone
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular...
AMAZING! Erica Fernandes steps-up her fashion game with these airport-looks...
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly-world.Also read  ...
Kya Baat Hai! Imlie and Aryan follow the steps of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in Imlie
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit...
Recent Stories
Interesting: Fauda actor Anupam Kher hosts Israeli actor Tsahi Halevi at his acting institute!
Interesting: Fauda actor Anupam Kher hosts Israeli actor Tsahi Halevi at his acting institute!
Latest Video