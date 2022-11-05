Interesting: Fauda actor Anupam Kher hosts Israeli actor Tsahi Halevi at his acting institute!

MUMBAI: All praise for India’s creativity in the culture space, especially the newest content on digital platforms and cinema, the actor, Tsahi Halevi who is visiting the country for the first time to commemorate 30 years of India-Israel diplomatic relations, is excited about being a part of Bollywood.

Anupam Kher hosted Israeli actor Tsahi Halevi, who starred in the spy series 'Fauda', at his acting institute 'Anupam Kher's Actor Prepares' in Mumbai. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Anupam shared a video in which Tsahi could be seen singing 'Tere Jaisa Yaar' at the diploma ceremony of the institute. "We loved the song! Thank you for...warm visit," Anupam wrote.

Tsahi replied:

Thank you @AnupamPKher for hosting me and @KobbiShoshani at your wonderful institute @actorprepares was a great honour and pleasure chatting and meeting you and your talented students. Good luck to all

Take a look:

Fauda, which many Indians got addicted to during the Covid lockdown in 2020, depicts the two-sided story of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and explores the moral dilemma of the human condition, the relativity of what is right and wrong. As a diplomat’s son, he travelled to many countries till the age of 18 and that experience made him absorptive and open to multi-cultural influences. He shares his experience of growing up in Egypt four years after that nation signed a peace deal with Israel.

CREDIT: Indian Express