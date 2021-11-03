INTERESTING! ‘Gold-Man’ Bappi Lahiri ditches gold chains and gets a GOLD TEA SET on Dhanteras

MUMBAI: Bappi Lahiri is a renowned name in the world of music.

While he won over the hearts of fans with his singing skills, his fascination for gold has also made headlines. The Tamma Tamma singer got a gold tea set this Dhanteras instead of adding more jewellery to his collection. The veteran singer said that he had enough gold chains and chose a gold tea set instead.

Talking about how he celebrated Dhanteras, the singer told a leading daily in an interview, "Aaj Dhateras pey maine meri wife se kaha ki mere liye ek gold tea set ley aaye (On Dhanteras, I asked my wife to buy me a gold tea set). I had seen this beautiful tea set I wanted it, so she went shopping for me bought that as it was an auspicious day to buy gold." So, why he chose not to buy any gold jewellery instead? "Nahi, iss baar gold chains nahi lengey; gold ka sab kuch to hai hi (No, we won't buy gold chains this time, we already have everything of gold). I felt that tea set or a cups and plates set would be better," he said.

The veteran singer is known as much for his love for gold as for his hit numbers. Bappi Lahiri had said in an interview to Hindustan Times, “I am proud of being called the ‘Gold-Man’. Gold is lucky for me. My songs became hit when I started wearing gold.”

