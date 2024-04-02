Interesting! Hanuman Director Prasanth Varma Reflects on Film's Surprise Success and Plans for Future Projects

MUMBAI: Prasanth Varma, the National Award-winning filmmaker and director of the surprise hit superhero film Hanuman, is basking in the unexpected success of the movie. With a budget of ₹40 crore, Hanuman has surpassed all expectations by grossing ₹250 crore globally. Varma shares his thoughts on the film's success and the opportunities it opens up for future projects.

"I knew it would be liked by the audience when we watched it before the release. But the box-office numbers are something we never expected or aimed at. This success will enable me to make another film," says Varma, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming response to Hanuman.

Having directed the first-ever Telugu zombie horror film, Zombie Reddy, in 2021, Varma reflects on his journey into filmmaking. Initially on a path to becoming a software engineer, he found his true calling after directing a successful music video. This paved the way for his short film, A Silent Melody, and eventually, a flourishing career in filmmaking.

Despite the success of Hanuman, Varma acknowledges the challenges he may face in securing big budgets for future projects. He anticipates that some might question the need for larger budgets considering the success achieved with a more modest investment. However, Varma is determined to collaborate with individuals who share his vision for ambitious projects.

"After this film, people may not come to me with big budgets. They might say, 'Itne kam mein bana diya hai toh zyaada kyun?' [But] I will collaborate with people who believe in a big vision," Varma states. He expresses gratitude for the support he received during challenging times, especially when making films like Zombie Reddy, and emphasizes the importance of having backers who believe in and encourage creative endeavors.

Varma, who has already announced a sequel to Hanuman, looks forward to exploring more ambitious projects in collaboration with individuals who share his passion and vision for cinematic excellence.

