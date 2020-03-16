Interesting! Has Chhichhore actor Prateik Babbar fallen in love? Scroll down to know the details

Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar who was last seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchhan Paandey is rumored to be dating Baar Baar Dekho actress Priya Banerjee

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 08/27/2022 - 08:48
movie_image: 
Interesting! Has Chhichhore actor Prateik Babbar fallen in love? Scroll down to know the details

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Raj Babbar’s son Prateik Babbar got married to Sanya Sagar in January 2019, however, this did not last long as after a year, the couple parted ways. The duo had dated for a couple of years before getting hitched in a private ceremony in the presence of family and close friends. If latest reports are to be believed then the Chhichhore actor is rumored to be dating Priya Banerjee who worked in Baar Baar Dekho.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Azhar J Malik and Aaryan Shah bag Star Plus' upcoming show Faltu by Boy Hood Productions

It seems, the 'Chhichhore' star has moved on in his life. According to a report, the actor is in love again. Reportedly, Prateik is dating 'Baar Baar Dekho' actress Priya Banerjee. The report also stated that they are growing close to each other.

A source told the website that the duo has been in touch with each other for a year now. Reportedly, they met through a mutual friend from the TV industry.

Also Read: OMG! Prateik Babbar missed out on an opportunity to debut in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film

The report further added that the actor has already told his family about Priya. They often hang out and gym together, however, the duo wants to keep their relationship low profile as Prateik's divorce from Sanya is currently in the process.

On the work front, Prateik was last seen in 'Bachchan Paandey' starring Akshay Kumar. The actor played the character named Virgin in the film. The film was released in March 2022.

Credit: ETimes

Bollywood movies Prateik Babbar Chhichhore Baar Baar Dekho Priya Banerjee Bachchhan Paandey Sanya Sagar Dating Rumors TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 08/27/2022 - 08:48

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
A Tellychakkar Exclusive: In conversation with Khushboo Sinha. A first-time director who has curved a niche for herself in Marathi films
MUMBAI: Aathva Rang Premacha will be premiered on Zee Yuva this Sunday - 28th August,2022 at 1pm in the afternoon and 6...
Anupamaa: Warning! Vanraj refuses to forgive Barkha and Ankush, Barkha leaves a warning for Vanraj
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Anupamaa: Woah! Pakhi accepts Adhik’s marriage proposal
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Hilarious! Bharti Singh’s cutest interaction with the paps as she introduces them to her son Laksh is UNMISSABLE
MUMBAI: In a hilarious banter with a paparazzo, Bharti Singh warned a paps that her son will take revenge on him for...
Anupamaa: Upcoming Drama! Shah’s come for Ganesh pooja, Kinjal hospitalised
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
EXCLUSIVE! Surendra Pal to enter Star Bharat's show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. Star Bharat launched a...
Recent Stories
A Tellychakkar Exclusive: In conversation with Khushboo Sinha. A first-time director who has curved a niche for herself in Marat
A Tellychakkar Exclusive: In conversation with Khushboo Sinha. A first-time director who has curved a niche for herself in Marathi films
Latest Video