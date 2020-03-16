Interesting! Has Chhichhore actor Prateik Babbar fallen in love? Scroll down to know the details

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Raj Babbar’s son Prateik Babbar got married to Sanya Sagar in January 2019, however, this did not last long as after a year, the couple parted ways. The duo had dated for a couple of years before getting hitched in a private ceremony in the presence of family and close friends. If latest reports are to be believed then the Chhichhore actor is rumored to be dating Priya Banerjee who worked in Baar Baar Dekho.

It seems, the 'Chhichhore' star has moved on in his life. According to a report, the actor is in love again. Reportedly, Prateik is dating 'Baar Baar Dekho' actress Priya Banerjee. The report also stated that they are growing close to each other.

A source told the website that the duo has been in touch with each other for a year now. Reportedly, they met through a mutual friend from the TV industry.

The report further added that the actor has already told his family about Priya. They often hang out and gym together, however, the duo wants to keep their relationship low profile as Prateik's divorce from Sanya is currently in the process.

On the work front, Prateik was last seen in 'Bachchan Paandey' starring Akshay Kumar. The actor played the character named Virgin in the film. The film was released in March 2022.

Credit: ETimes