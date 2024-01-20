Interesting! Here's what worked for Main Atal Hoon starring Pankaj Tripathi

MUMBAI: Many new movies and shows are in the pipeline, and while the announcements for many have been made, some have just gone on the floor.

Since the release of Pankaj Tripathi's first look from Main ATAL Hoon, audiences have been eagerly waiting to witness the actor bring to the screen, the life of India's beloved Prime Minister, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, and experience the cinematic masterpiece of his life.

The movie is directed and written by Ravi Jadhav. Along with Ravi Jadhav, even Rishi Virmani has written the movie.

A Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios production, ‘Main ATAL Hoon’ is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan & Kamlesh Bhanushali.

As the audience were waiting eagerly for the movie, it has finally arrived at theatres and the audience have started witnessing the amazing performance of Pankaj Tripathi playing the role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The movie released on 19th Jan and since then, the fan base of Pankaj Tripathi has expanded as they fell in love with his acting skills. Not just Pankaj Tripathi but the whole cast of the movie has been highly appreciated for their performances.

According to the audience, a lot of things are appreciated but the most important thing is Pankaj Tripathi's performance in the movie. There are scenes when Pankaj Tripathi showed his best like the times when he spoke in the parliament and when he gave public speeches.

Other than Pankaj Tripathi's performance, the BGM, songs and lyrics are being highly appreciated as they are really heart-touching.

We can also see the audience appreciating Sushma Swaraj's character. Apart from what people are loving, there is also a part of audience who feel that the the story should have been told in a series format instead of movie as there's a lot to show and cover in the politician's life.

There are also who feel that the movie falls flat but mostly we see appreciation for the movie.

