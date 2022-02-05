Interesting! Huma Qureshi and Aditi Rao Hydari get "violent"; Farah Khan captures them on video

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Farah Khan is famous for hosting dinner parties at home in which many actors praise the sumptuous food prepared by her. But recently, we saw the director-choreographer having a fun night out with her friends. Farah's dinner date with the girls included Huma Qureshi, Aditi Rao Hydari and Patralekha. 

Farah has shared happy pictures and videos and thanked them for buying dinner for her. They also had fun breaking plates as a customary tradition at a restaurant.

While Huma, Farah, and Aditi wore black for the night, Patralekhaa opted for a white top and denims. They posed together with big smiles on their faces. Sharing group pictures with Huma, Patralekhaa and Aditi, Farah wrote on Instagram, "Girls just wanna hav fun! As long as we are back home by 10.30 (laughing emoji) @patralekhaa @aditiraohydari @iamhumaq thanks for buying me dinner."

Farah also shared a video showing Aditi and Huma throwing plates at the restaurant. She captioned the video, "Girls night done right! With my 3 darlings @iamhumaq @aditiraohydari @patralekhaa @opa.mumbai."

Huma took to social media and wrote, “The best girlfriends are those that send you an amazing dress when you cry ‘I have nothing to wear’ @sanamratansi and the other mad one who support your impromptu photo-shoot without caring a damn about where you are @patralekhaa. I love my #girls #sisters #sisterhood @farahkhankunder for being our OLA entertainment forever !! @aditiraohydari for being the gentle soul that you are (heart emoticon).”

Farah is a renowned filmmaker who has undoubtedly made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. With her keen observation skills, she introduced Bollywood's one of the biggest stars, Deepika Padukone, in the film Om Shanti Om.

On the work front, Farah Khan is currently working on Karan Johar's forthcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars two of the most popular actors in the business, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The cast for Rocky and Rani ki Prem Kahani also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Hindustan Times

