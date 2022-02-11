INTERESTING: I am very lucky to have found it and I really value it, I cherish it, says Yami Gautam

MUMBAI : Yami Gautam unveiled the trailer of her upcoming film, ‘A Thursday’ on her social media handles yesterday and the reaction she received from her husband Aditya Dhar was simply hilarious!

Yami plays the role of Naina Jaiswal, a school teacher in the movie who takes 16 kids as hostages.

In a recent interview with Zoom Digital, Yami opened up about maintaining a work-life balance after her wedding with Aditya. She said, “You've got to do what you got to do. As I said, it's the best feeling when you come home to your family and it's the best feeling when you share that love and respect for each other's work and you respect each other's timelines and in fact, you help the other person in whatever best capacity you can and there is nothing more helpful than that emotional support and I am very lucky to have found it and I really value it, I cherish it.”

CREDIT: TOI