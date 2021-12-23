Interesting! Jacqueline Fernandez’s controversy with Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar to turn into a Web Series

MUMBAI: An OTT producer who has requested his name to be kept anonymous has revealed that Jacqueline Fernandez and Conman Sukesh Chandrashekar’s controversy has been garnering a lot of buzz hinting at turning this controversy into a web series.

The producer revealed to India Today stating, "This case is perfect fodder for a series or documentary on the subject. Hence, there is already a beeline of producers discussing how to turn this into either a movie or a web show. A few names are also being discussed on who might play Chandrashekhar and Jacqueline in the project. It is the biggest con operation we have seen in recent times."

Talking about the case, Jacqueline Fernandez came under the radar of the Enforcement Directorate after it was revealed that the conman reportedly gave her lavish gifts ranging from three bags from Gucci and Channel, two Gucci gym outfits, two pairs of diamond earrings, expensive bracelet sets and a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes.

In the ongoing investigation, Jacqueline also revealed that she had returned the Mini Cooper car that she had also received as a gift from Chandrashekhar. A news report in India Today further stated that Sukesh Chandrashekhar also gifted a BMW car to the Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai actress' sister Geraldine Fernandez and a sum total of $1,80,000 along with a Porsche car to Jacqueline's mother.

Apart from Jacqueline Fernandez, actress-dancer Nora Fatehi's name also cropped up in the case. It was speculated that Sukesh Chandrashekhar also tried to lure the Street Dancer 3D actress with extravagant gifts. The news report has revealed the details of the conman and Nora's chat wherein the former could be seen asking if Nora likes Range Rover cars.

