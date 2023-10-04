Interesting! Jeet on his film Chengiz being called the KGF of Bengal, “It is completely an independent film which has no similarity with KGF”

Jeet starrer Bengali film will be dubbed and released in Hindi as well. Recently, in an interview with an entertainment portal, Jeet opened up about Chengiz being called the Bengal’s KGF.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/10/2023 - 14:41
movie_image: 
Chengiz

MUMBAI: While we have seen many South films being dubbed and released in Hindi, finally, a Bengali movie will be dubbed in Hindi and released in theatres. We are talking about Chengiz which stars Bengali star Jeet in the lead roles.

The movie is slated to release on Eid this year, and the trailer of Chengiz was released a few days ago. After watching the trailer, a lot of people on social media started comparing the movie with KGF.

Also Read: Shocking! Disha Patani gets trolled on her dress, netizens says, “Itni Choti Dress, Choti Bachhi Ho Kya”

Recently, in an interview with an entertainment portal, when Jeet was asked about Chengiz being called the Bengal’s KGF, he said, “I would not like to get in there. It is completely an independent film which has no similarity with KGF.”

When probed that not content wise, but scale wise, the actor stated, “No, scale wise also I don’t think so. KGF was a bigger film in terms of opulence and scale. We all believe in a film which can keep you hooked for two to two and a half hours as long as you are watching the film and if it entertains you, keeps you hooked and glued, I think your job is done. At the most, we can do that. It doesn’t matter whether it is opulent or grand as long as it can hold you.”

Jeet has been working in the Bengali film industry for the past many years. He had made his acting debut with a Telugu film titled Chandu, and later turned his ways towards Bengali cinema.

Also Read: Must Read! Actors and filmmakers who worked together after a feud

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Jeet Chengiz KGF KGF 2 Yash Rajesh Ganguly Neeraj Pandey Rohit Roy Susmita Chatterjee Shataf Figar Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/10/2023 - 14:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Faltu: Wow! Ayaan and Faltu arrive at Ittarpur with Tanisha
MUMBAI:     Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Wow! Here is how Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their son Vayu at their Delhi House
MUMBAI: Indeed Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood industry, also known as the...
Must Read! Delhi Crime, Kota factory and others, Season 3 of the shows we are eagerly looking forward to
MUMBAI :With the rising consumption of content we can see some amazing projects have been made on digital platforms in...
Awww! Kiara Advani shares unseen pictures with brother Mishaal from her wedding on Siblings Day
MUMBAI: Kiara Advani is one of the biggest names in Bollywood right now. Well, her family and brother came into...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Surekha calls Muskaan a gold digger for her friendship with Kairav
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Anupamaa: Exclusive! A new Little Anu to enter Anupama’s life this way
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
SONAM KAPOOR
Wow! Here is how Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their son Vayu at their Delhi House
Latest Video
Related Stories
SONAM KAPOOR
Wow! Here is how Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their son Vayu at their Delhi House
Kiara Advani
Awww! Kiara Advani shares unseen pictures with brother Mishaal from her wedding on Siblings Day
Kumkum Bhagya actor Nirmal Chiraniyan
Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya actor Nirmal Chiraniyan roped in for movie Chal Zindagi
Disha Patani
Shocking! Disha Patani gets trolled for her outfit, netizens say, “Itni choti dress, choti bachhi ho kya”
worked together after a feud
Must Read! Actors and filmmakers who worked together after a feud
Gumraah
Must Read! Gumraah box office collection day 3: Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur starrer fails to show a big jump over the weekend