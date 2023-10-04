Interesting! Jeet on his film Chengiz being called the KGF of Bengal, “It is completely an independent film which has no similarity with KGF”

MUMBAI: While we have seen many South films being dubbed and released in Hindi, finally, a Bengali movie will be dubbed in Hindi and released in theatres. We are talking about Chengiz which stars Bengali star Jeet in the lead roles.

The movie is slated to release on Eid this year, and the trailer of Chengiz was released a few days ago. After watching the trailer, a lot of people on social media started comparing the movie with KGF.

Also Read: Shocking! Disha Patani gets trolled on her dress, netizens says, “Itni Choti Dress, Choti Bachhi Ho Kya”

Recently, in an interview with an entertainment portal, when Jeet was asked about Chengiz being called the Bengal’s KGF, he said, “I would not like to get in there. It is completely an independent film which has no similarity with KGF.”

When probed that not content wise, but scale wise, the actor stated, “No, scale wise also I don’t think so. KGF was a bigger film in terms of opulence and scale. We all believe in a film which can keep you hooked for two to two and a half hours as long as you are watching the film and if it entertains you, keeps you hooked and glued, I think your job is done. At the most, we can do that. It doesn’t matter whether it is opulent or grand as long as it can hold you.”

Jeet has been working in the Bengali film industry for the past many years. He had made his acting debut with a Telugu film titled Chandu, and later turned his ways towards Bengali cinema.

Also Read: Must Read! Actors and filmmakers who worked together after a feud

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.